Stepping out of their comfort zones

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Founded in April 2016, Saree Speak, a community of sari lovers held its third meet at Karma, Shangrila Plaza, Banjara Hills on Saturday.Established by Vini Tandon, the group’s aim is to make a woman feel good and celebrate sisterhood. “There are many ladies in the group who are highly educated and professionally qualified. Some have a mellifluous tone, others are good dancers and a few others, wonderful painters,” shared Vini.The group also encourages women to post pictures with a caption on the story behind their sari.“These women meet in groups and compliment each other on their attire. When a woman who has never been complimented on her looks steps out, appreciation can make her feel ecstatic,” adds Vini.