Stepping out of their comfort zones

HYDERABAD: Founded in April 2016, Saree Speak, a community of sari lovers held its third meet at Karma, Shangrila Plaza, Banjara Hills on Saturday.Established by Vini Tandon, the group’s aim is to make a woman feel good and celebrate sisterhood. “There are many ladies in the group who are highly educated and professionally qualified. Some have a mellifluous tone, others are good dancers and a few others, wonderful painters,” shared Vini.The group also encourages women to post pictures with a caption on the story behind their sari.“These women meet in groups and compliment each other on their attire. When a woman who has never been complimented on her looks steps out, appreciation can make her feel ecstatic,” adds Vini.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Nitish 'missing' posters emerge in various locations of Patna
PM Narendra Modi to interact with students appearing for examinations on January 16
Pained over 'atmosphere of fear' in country, Urdu satirist Mujtaba Hussain to return Padma Shri
Withdrawn tender for social media monitoring agency: UIDAI
Delhi police names ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan, 6 others in FIR in Jamia violence
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee snubs governor, skips meet over violence