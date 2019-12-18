Creating a safe space to talk mental health

Sumit Kumar Jha By

HYDERABAD: Think about the word wellness, the first thing that probably comes to one’s mind is physical wellness. However, mental and social well-being have also been shaping the idea of our wellness in recent times. Though it is easy to say that you are physically not well, expressing mental anguish is tougher. In order to help youngsters take care of their mental and social well being, The Firefly Community organised an event ‘Healing Through Art’ at Beehive Commune in Banjara Hills recently. It is a Hyderabad-based NGO, with an aim to make a difference in society and create awareness about ‘Gender and Inclusion’.

Youngsters, studying in schools and colleges, participated in the event by showcasing their art, sharing their stories and poems, singing and performing music. “We want a conversation that will break stereotypes. People should not shy away from talking about mental and social well-being We have to embrace our discomfort by sharing stories and talking about it.

Art is one of the best tools we have,” says Neeti Ravindra, one of the founders of The Firefly Community. Gnavi Reddy a Law student, shared her story about anxiety in front of more than 50 persons. “I got diagnosed with clinical anxiety an year ago. When you talk about your mental illness, friends and family don’t take it seriously unless or until something serious happens.”

Aaliya, a student who came from Bihar two years back, shared her struggle with depression. “I came to Hyderabad leaving friends and family and settling in a new city was hard for me. I was not able to sleep and was diagnosed with depression. I paint and write poems, which help me in getting through the phase.”

Four friends — Neeti Ravindra, Aaliyah Syeda, Alifiya Khan and Ayesha Syeda — started this NGO last year. “ For two to three years, we had conversations about how patriarchy works, how sexualities work, about our own abuse stories, mental health, domestic violence and these conversations were all about lending an ear and being our own safe space.

We realised the importance of having a conversation, and a space to break the stereotypes where the conversations flow with no stigma and shame. So, we came up with an idea of expanding the circle and initiating dialogue. That’s how we started ” said Neeti, who is a medical student in Apollo Medical College.The NGO has done many events about the LGBTQ+ community, sexual abuse, mental health, sign language, body positivity etc.“Our first event was at Lamakaan on June 17, 2018, before IPC377 was struck down. We had more than 200 persons attending the event, and we never looked back ever,” Neeti said.