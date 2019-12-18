Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad district sees rise of 54,600 voters

There is an increase of 54,600 voters in Hyderabad district covering 15 Assembly constituencies. 

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

HYDERABAD: There is an increase of 54,600 voters in Hyderabad district covering 15 Assembly constituencies.  As per the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, 2019 issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) with reference to January 1, 2020 as qualifying,  the electoral registration officers of 15 assembly segments of Hyderabad district have published the draft photo electoral rolls on Monday.  As per the draft, there are 42,16,826 voters in Hyderabad district, of which 21,83,811 are men, 20,32,598 are women voters while 417 are third gender voters (transgenders).

Interestingly, Jubilee Hills constituency has the highest number of voters with 3,59,852 followed by Yakutpura (3,31,658) and Karwan (3,22,183). The lowest number of voters are in Charminar  constituency (2,08,813) followed by  Sanathnagar (2,43,261) and Goshamahal (2,46,185).

