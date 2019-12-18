Kidnapper returns girl in four hours, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strange turn of events, a man who kidnapped a 4-year-old girl in Chatanpally, Shadnagar, on Tuesday returned the child to the police, four hours after committing the crime.

Ravi, the accused, told the police that he had kidnapped the child as he did not have any of his own, even after five years of marriage.

Cyberabad police arrested Ravi on Tuesday and he will be produced in court on Wednesday. N Prakash Reddy, DCP of Shamshabad, said the child was also handed over to her parents. According to the police, on Tuesday, the girl returned home from school around 4.30 pm. As her parents had not returned home, she was playing outside with a few children from the neighbourhood. Ravi asked the girl to sit on his bike and he fled from the spot.

When he took the child home, his wife argued that kidnapping a child is not correct. Meanwhile, the news of the kidnap along with the child’s pictures and CCTV footage were being widely circulated on social media. Ravi and his wife saw the child’s pictures on WhatsApp and decided to hand over the child to cops. Accordingly, Ravi handed over the child to police and they then informed the parents of the child.