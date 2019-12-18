Home Cities Hyderabad

Paigah scion Nazeer Yar Jung passes away

Nawab Nazeer Yar Jung Bahadur, a descendent of the Paigah family and a renowned dog breeder passed away on Tuesday due to prolonged illness. 

Published: 18th December 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 09:20 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nawab Nazeer Yar Jung Bahadur, a descendent of the Paigah family and a renowned dog breeder passed away on Tuesday due to prolonged illness.  Born in 1929 in Vilayat Manzil, the present day Country Club in Begumpet, to Nawab Waliud Dowla Bahadur, who served as the Prime Minister in the erstwhile Hyderabad State, has owned and bred over 3,000 dogs in his lifetime and has dominated the sport of pure bred dogs with his Paigah Kennels.

Historian Mohammed Safiullah said, “He used to run around all over the country as judges for dog shows. He was a very soft spoken person.”  Bahadur has also written a book called ‘Strolling through the Jungles’, wherein he ‘pays tribute to all animals that have left a mark in his life’. The publisher of his book Notion Press in his bio wrote, “He has trained dogs for the Royal Ceylon Airforce, the Andhra Pradesh police, Voltas, Tatas, BHEL, Western Railways, Travancore Tea Company, etc. Nawab Saab ‘s passion for animals extended right from the tiny squirrel to the intimidating elephant.

“Being an avid lover and connoisseur of horses, Nawab Saab was invited to judge Arab Horses in Saudi Arabia. Nawab Saab has spent a large chunk of his life amid forests, mountains and vales with his beloved dogs,” the bio added.

