‘Antarang 2019' dance festival in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aakruti Kathak Kendra brought ‘Antarang 2019’, an annual music and dance festival which was held in Hyderabad. The event is supported by the Government of Telangana and Kathak Kendra, New Delhi. It is held in the memory of Guru Kathak Maestro Pt Durga Lal of Hyderabad. It was a two-day music and dance festival. More than 400 people attended the cultural event held at Ravindra Bharati.

The first day of event concluded with the Kathak dance performance by Nalini Kamalini Awasthi (Duet) and Prahar by Aakruti Kathak Kendra (Kathak Group) and the second day of the event saw classical music and dance performances.

Commenting on the event Kathak exponent, choreographer and director of Aakruti Kathak Kendra Mangala Bhatt said, “We, as a team, are committed to showcasing the culture and heritage of India through these art forms.”

Antarang festival offers a platform for young and established artists representing the heritage of India. Over the years, numerous artists from different parts of the country have performed and enlivened the stage of Antarang.

It began in the 1990s and was conceptualized as an annual showcase for Kathak artists to present their creative talent. Antarang also featured some of India’s finest performing artists such as: Uma Dogra and group, Madhu Natarajan and group, Saurav and Gaurav Misra, Neelima Adhye, Hazarilal and several others.