Atul Karwal appointed NPA director

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Atul Karwal, a Gujarat cadre IPS officer, has been appointed as director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs order on Wednesday, the appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs to appoint Atul Karwal, a 1988 batch IPS officer of Gujarat as director of NPA.

Atul is presently working as Additional DG of CRPF. He is appointed as Director, SVP NPA by temporarily downgrading the post to the level of Additional Director General up to December 5, 2021, the date of combined deputation tenure of Karwal or until further orders whichever is earlier.

