Designs of two  new flyovers in Hyderabad to be reviewed

After Biodiversity mishap, the civic body  is wary of sharp curves on city flyovers

HYDERABAD:  Touting a sharp curve on the flyover at Biodiversity junction in Gachibowli as the reason for the accident that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman last month, the civic body plans to re-look the designs of two upcoming flyovers in the city. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to construct two flyovers — one from Indira Park to VST junction and another from Nalgonda Cross Roads to Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre at Santosh Nagar.

The 3.5-km-long flyover from Indira Park to VST junction will have three sharp curves at Ramnagar, RTC Crossroads and Bagh Lingamaplly junctions. The GHMC will look into the design of the flyover.Similarly, it will also re-look into the design of the 2.58-km-long flyover from Nalgonda Cross Roads to Owaisi Hospital. The flyover will have sharp curves at Chanchalguda and Saidabad junctions. 

The GHMC has started to implement the safety measures on the Gachibowli flyover to prevent further accidents and expects to complete the work in a week. These measures were based on the recommendations made by a four-member independent expert technical committee. Since the Biodiversity flyover was thrown open last month, the police have registered 540 cases of over-speeding on the flyover.

As a deterrent, the State government now plans to penalise motorists heavily for over-speeding. A decision in this regard will be taken soon after taking suggestions from stakeholders. All flyovers in the city are designed for a speed limit of 40 kmph except for the PVNR Elevated Expressway, which is designed for 60 kmph.    

