Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad vet rape accused's kin seek CBI probe into police encounter, Rs 50 lakh each

The petition asked the court to call for all the police records before and after the ;encounter' that occurred in the early hours on December 6.

Published: 19th December 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

The Hyderabad ‘encounter’ site

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The families of the four men, who were accused of the Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder and subsequently killed by the police, have moved the Supreme Court seeking a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and CBI probe into their death.

The families have termed the encounter, carried out by the police "fake".

The petition asked the court to call for all the police records before and after the "encounter" that occurred in the early hours on December 6, and also sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of the accused.

"State to provide adequate compensation and damages of Rs 50,000,00 (Lakhs) each to the deceased family for fake encounter killing of 4 deceased accused," said the petition. The petitioners also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the role of the Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

The accused - Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen - were taken to the crime scene, around 60 km from Hyderabad early on December 6, for the purpose of reconstruction of crime and were killed when they allegedly tried to flee.

The Telangana government claimed in the apex court that the accused attempted to escape the police custody and also grabbed their guns, and then the police had to act in self defence. It insisted that the accused were killed in the cross-firing.

On December 12, the Supreme Court, through an order, set up an inquiry commission led by former apex court judge Justice (retd) V.S. Sirpurkar, retired Bombay High Court judge Rekha Baldota and retired CBI Director D.R. Karthikeyan, to probe the circumstances of the "encounter" of the four accused in the case. The apex court ruled that commission would have to complete its investigation within six months. It also appointed advocate K. Parameshwar counsel for the Commission.

The top court also stayed the proceedings initiated by the Telangana High Court and the National Human Rights Commission into the encounter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad vet doctor rape Hyderabad doctor rape Hyderabad encounter
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp