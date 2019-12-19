Telangana lawyer for Samatha rape accused

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The State has appointed an advocate to represent the three men accused of raping and murdering 30-year-old Samatha after the Bar Association refused to provide legal assistance to the accused. The advocate collected the details from the accused on Wednesday. The trial will begin next week. The trio had allegedly raped and murdered Samatha, a Dalit woman, in Yellapaatar village of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on November 24.