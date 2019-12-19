Unapproved layouts: 1,800 apply for Layout Regularisation Scheme

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s offer to regularise open plots and unauthorised and illegal layouts which were registered before March 30, 2018, in the new municipalities is evoking a good response. The Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) for 73 new municipalities has started from October 15 this year with a time frame of three months. The scheme will end on January 15, 2020.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has already received around 1,800 applications, fetching over Rs 2.4 crores to the State exchequer as the applicants have to pay either 10 per cent of the total amount of Rs 10,000 to get it legalised.

There would be a surge in the number of applications as the scheme is coming to an end, said an official of the MAUD department, who wanted to remain anonymous. He advised developers and those who own properties in irregular layouts to apply for regularisation with the required documents such as a copy of registered sale deed, location plan, detailed layout plan. He cautioned that if the layouts were not regularised by the civic bodies, they will not be provided water supply, drainage connectivity etc.

He said that people from other municipalities were also approaching the department requesting for regularisation of open plots. Requesting the government to extend the facility to all municipalities, Srinivas Reddy, who had an open plot in an irregular layout under Gajula Ramaram municipality said, “We missed out earlier opportunity to regularise our plot. We have been requesting officials to regularise our plots, but in vain.”