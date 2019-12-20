Home Cities Hyderabad

Man held for killing his father

In a separate case, Hayathnagar police arrested a 59-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing his relative and attempt to murder her.

Published: 20th December 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hayathnagar police arrested a 25-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly killing his 45-year-old father in Hayathnagar.

According to the police, the accused, Daripally Vishnu, killed his father Rama Narsaiah as the former used to harass Vishnu and his mother and had a drinking habit. "Fed up of the harassment, Vishnu killed his father on Tuesday. He tried to portray as if his father had collapsed. Vishnu had even called the ambulance and was acting to revive him," police said. During investigating, police found that the deceased suffered severe blows on his head.

In a separate case, Hayathnagar police arrested a 59-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing his relative and attempt to murder her.

According to the police, Naram Babu Goud had allegedly sexually harassed his 37-year-old sister-in-law. When the victim lodged a complaint against him, he tried to kill her. On Wednesday, Goud entered the victim’s residence and  attacked her with a knife. The victim sustained multiple injuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp