Man held for killing his father

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hayathnagar police arrested a 25-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly killing his 45-year-old father in Hayathnagar.

According to the police, the accused, Daripally Vishnu, killed his father Rama Narsaiah as the former used to harass Vishnu and his mother and had a drinking habit. "Fed up of the harassment, Vishnu killed his father on Tuesday. He tried to portray as if his father had collapsed. Vishnu had even called the ambulance and was acting to revive him," police said. During investigating, police found that the deceased suffered severe blows on his head.

In a separate case, Hayathnagar police arrested a 59-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing his relative and attempt to murder her.

According to the police, Naram Babu Goud had allegedly sexually harassed his 37-year-old sister-in-law. When the victim lodged a complaint against him, he tried to kill her. On Wednesday, Goud entered the victim’s residence and attacked her with a knife. The victim sustained multiple injuries.