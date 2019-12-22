‘Cannot air political views on ham radio’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amateur radio operators can use their sets for emergency situations, but it is illegal to use them for airing political discourses, said Thomas George, a member of Lamakaan Amateur Radio Club (LARC). George, who was present at LARC’s two-day annual convention that began on Saturday, said, “There are over 60,000 licensed amateur radio operators in India, including 250 in Hyderabad. They can use ham radio or emergency communications, but according to the rules, they cannot air political discussions,” said George.

Licensed radio operators should use the radio for non-commercial purposes. “Licenses are issued by the telecommunications department of the Government of India. Communication on these radio is monitored at every district level,” he said. “It (ham radio) has come to the rescue of people for general interaction and emergency communications in Kashmir when telecommunication was suspended,” he added.

