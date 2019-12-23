Hyderabad CP inspects exhibition grounds ahead of Numaish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping in mind the major fire mishap that happened at the All India Industrial Exhibition in Nampally last year, Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar, along with several High Court officials and others, inspected the exhibition grounds on Sunday.

During the inspections, the police commissioner directed the officials concerned to take necessary measures to prevent fire mishaps.

The inspection was organised on Sunday as the next edition of the Numaish (exhibition) is scheduled to be held during January, 2020.

Apart from the High Court officials, fire safety officials and members of the exhibition society accompanied the personnel and checked various arrangements made for setting up stalls and also measures taken to prevent fire mishaps.

The officials also discussed on preventive measures on fire safety, security and traffic arrangements.