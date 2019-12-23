Home Cities Hyderabad

Manager of bank shoots pet dog dead

According to the police, the dog's owner would not chain him. On Sunday, the dog was barking outside Karan's house.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bank manager allegedly shot a pet dog dead with an air gun at Saroornagar of Rachakonda commissionerate on Sunday. Saroornagar police detained the accused, Avinash Karan, and booked him under relevant sections of the IPC and PCAA.

According to the police, the dog’s owner would not chain him. On Sunday, the dog was barking outside Karan’s house. Karan tried to drive him away. As the dog did not go away, he pulled out his air gun and shot the dog dead.

Inspector E Srinivas Reddy of Saroornagar police said, “As a firearm was used, we are also looking if the offence falls under the purview of the Arms Act.”

