New flights to Hyderabad, Chennai from Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: IndiGo airlines will be operating new flights to Hyderabad and Chennai from Visakhapatnam from Monday.

IndiGo will operate 6E 7281/7282 and 6E 7283/7284 flights in Chennai-Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam-Chennai route on all days from Monday. With their introduction, the number of flights will go up to 78 with increase in frequency to and from Visakhapatnam.

Timings of new IndiGo services are as follows: Arrival from Chennai at 5.50 am and departure from Visakhapatnam for Hyderabad at 6.10 am.