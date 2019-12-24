33rd Hyderabad Book Fair begins 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From imported comics to decade-old hardbound copies of Russian literary works to books on calculus and elementary mathematics, the 33rd Hyderabad National Book Fair, which started on Monday, boasted books from various genres.

The fair, which will end on January 1, is being held at NTR Stadium opposite India Park. It will be open from 2.30 pm to 8.30 pm on weekdays and from 12pm to 9pm on Sundays and public holidays. Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the fair while Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud, State planning board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, and TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani were also present at the inauguration.

Speaking at the event, the Governor stressed on the need of inculcating the habit of reading books among children and spoke of as a child, her father used to read to her regularly. Soundararajan further said that when she moved to Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad after getting appointed as the State’s Governor, she had to create a separate rack for accommodating her collection of 2,000 books, which she had brought to Hyderabad.

The Governor further said that she makes it a point to read every day before going to bed.

Speaking at the event, Chakrapani said that when the State was formed, there was a dearth of books related to Telangana’s history, culture, struggle and works of literary artists from the state.

However, soon after the State’s formation, thousands of books have been published in this regard.

He also said that till now the TSPSC released 31 job notifications and 30,000 jobs have been filled.