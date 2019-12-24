Woman, partner beat handicapped child to death in Cyberabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Incensed over her eight-year-old physically-challenged son troubling her, a woman along with her partner killed the boy at Mailardevpally of Cyberabad commissionerate late on Sunday night.

When the boy Mohd Amjad fell unconscious after being beaten up, the couple panicked and rushed him to a hospital. Amjad was declared brought dead.

Mailardevpally Inspector K Sathaiah Goud said a murder case has been registered against Sultana Begum and her partner Ismail and investigations are underway.

According to the police, Sultana Begum was married to Mohd Hazee and had three sons. But two years ago, she divorced him and was staying at Mailardevpally along with her three sons.

The victim, Mohd Amjad, is her second son. Sultana, who is a daily wage labourer then met Ismail, an auto driver and they began a relationship.

Ismail, a father of three children, would visit Sultana frequently and stay overnight at her place. On Sunday night, he was with Sultana.

As Amjad was shouting loudly, Sultana got irritated and starting beating him up. Ismail followed suit. They slammed the boy against the wall after which he fell unconscious.