Ask #DeveraSanta anything and it could get granted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : While most movie stars take the easy way out by posting a photograph of themselves wearing a red and white outfit along with a Santa cap and wish their fans a ‘Merry Christmas’, Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda decides to engage his fans by starting the hashtag #DeveraSanta2019.

As part of this, on Tuesday evening he urged his fans across the world to tweet to him what they want and he will shortlist 10 genuine wishes and grant them. No sooner than the actor announced this on social media, Twitterati went into a tizzy asking him for anything ranging from ‘10 sweaters for beggars on the streets’ to ‘sponsor my entrance exam fee’ to ‘bro, ee old lady ki surgery cheyinchu’.

Then there are aspiring filmmakers who have asked the star to give them an appointment to narrate a story while there are stylists who have asked him for an opportunity to style him for his next big public appearance in return for a retweet of their fashion label. The actor is also known to distribute ice creams to random strangers on the road on his birthday. In a social media video clip, he asked them to keep the tweets coming and that he will fulfil at least 10 of them by the New Year’s eve.