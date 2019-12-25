Bengaluru student kills self in Hyderabad hotel room

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering student from Bengaluru was found dead in a hotel room at Shamshabad of Cyberabad Commissionerate on Tuesday. Twenty-one-year-old Samhith M Srivatsa is suspected to have committed suicide by consuming alcohol laced with an unknown poison. Police say that Samhith had been undergoing treatment for depression for over a year.

The young man’s father, Mohan Kumar, told police that Samhith travelled to Hyderabad on his bike saying he wanted to go on a trip.

ACP Shamshabad says that the suicide is being probed. He had been admitted to hospital recently for depression-related issues and discharged only on Friday. Police found his backpack and other stuff. They suspect that his poor performance in studies might have driven him to suicide.