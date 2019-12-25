Home Cities Hyderabad

From the travel diaries of 'True Wanderer 8.0' title winner

Wanderlust can be called the catchphrase of millennials, and there is an increasing tribe of travel enthusiasts who are seeking unexplored and unseen terrains.

Published: 25th December 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Pranay Metta from Hyderabad, who won the True Wanderer 8.0 title this year, has been travelling for the past six years on his Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Pranay Metta from Hyderabad, who won the True Wanderer 8.0 title this year, has been travelling for the past six years on his Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo | EPS)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wanderlust can be called the catchphrase of millennials, and there is an increasing tribe of travel enthusiasts who are seeking unexplored and unseen terrains. Pranay Metta from Hyderabad, who won the True Wanderer 8.0 title this year, has been travelling for the past six years on his Royal Enfield Classic 350. For this event organised by Wrangler, Pranay journeyed to Visakhapatnam and covered four states - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and Chhattishgarh - over five days. He was accompanied by fellow traveler Suryachaitanya Vanapalli, who is a professional cinematographer. Pranay won the contest for the impressive videos and photos of the trip.

Were there any apprehensions before taking up the trip? Pranay says: “I was a bit wary at the outset as I had to travel through Naxalite-affected areas, but everything turned out fine at the end. It’s not as bad as people say. I wanted to avoid the conventional places and cover all sorts of terrain. During this trip, I rode around 2,300 km.”

This travel lover, who is an entrepreneur, has also undertaken a  journey from Kanyakumari to Kargil which he completed in 52 days. He says that his love for riding took shape in his college days in Visakhapatnam. “I had to drive around 12-13 km around the coast line every day to reach my college. I did this for four years. I think that is what pushed me to take up travelling,” he says.

Sharing  a few memorable incidents from the trip, he says: “As long as you don’t mess with the locals and respect their culture, you should be fine. I remember it was the rainy season in Chhattisgarh, and tribals would pray to the rain Gods on the highways. They would also stop the vehicles and dance. I also met a hunter whose attire was fully organic. Even his bow and arrow were made from natural material.”

The traveller also came across an unusual food tradition in that state. “They do not sell meat by the kilo, but by the animal. Even their menu cards reflect that. For example, if you want to buy Chicken 65, the prices range between Rs 350 and Rs 750 depending on the size of the bird.” Till now, Pranay has covered 19 states in India. A few of his favourite routes include Hyderabad-Goa, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Visakhapatnam-Kolkata, and Kolkata-Sikkim.

Prannay also talks of the kindness of a mechanic he came across in Jaipur. “During my travels, I was involved in a couple of accidents. But one of these led me to meet a mechanic who fixed my bike for free because his father’s wish to travel the world had remained unfulfilled. He believed that by fixing my bike, he would bring his dead father happiness,” he says.

“Everyone must invest in a proper riding gear, which can cost between Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000. It saved my life every time I was met withw an accident,” says the avid biker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
True Wanderer 8 Pranay Metta Hyderabad boy travels six years
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp