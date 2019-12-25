Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad churches deck up as Christmas arrives

Christmas is here and Hyderabad’s churches are all decked up with fairy lights and XMass trees.

Medak Church on the eve of Chirstmas celebrations on Tuesday.

Medak Church on the eve of Chirstmas celebrations on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Ankita Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Christmas is here and Hyderabad’s churches are all decked up with fairy lights and XMass trees. On Tuesday evening, yderabad Trails  organised a heritage walk through the churches of Secunderabad. “The meeting point was St. John’s Church for the convenience of the people who joined,” said Phaneendra Boosala, organiser of the walk. St. John’s Church was built in Hyderabad 200 years ago.

Two walks were organised, one at Secunderabad and the other at Trimulgherry, near cantonment. The walk covered the area from St John’s church to St. Mary Basilica Church, St. Baptist Church, Wesley Church and then they headed towards the Clock tower  in front of Wesley Church. The organisers described the historical background of the churches, popular stories, and the architecture. Participants felt it was a great experience to see their own city like they tourists.

“This year, the cloud of CAA hangs heavy on the festive atmosphere. So through this walk, we have tried to bring out the social fabric of the city by facilitating interaction between them,” said Phani, one of the organisers.

Hyderabad Trails has been organising heritage walks since March 2015. “We organise these signature walks during a certain time period. For instance, we had a Navratri walk and a  Dussera walk. We also had organised a walk on the Independence Day which saw a good turnout. Suchthemed  walks on public holidays have attracted over 100 participants in the past,” informed Gopal Krishna, founder of Hyderabad Trails.

(There is one walk scheduled at 7.30 am today by the same group)

