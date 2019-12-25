Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad engineering college assistant professor rapes student in laboratory

Police are now probing if he had misbehaved with any other student in the past.

Published: 25th December 2019 10:04 AM

HYDERABAD: In yet another act of outrage, an assistant professor working in a reputed engineering college at Petbasheerabad here, allegedly raped a student inside a laboratory on the college campus on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, 33-year-old Mallikanti Venkataiah, raped the 19-year-old girl after asking her to meet him in the laboratory on Monday. As the girl was leaving her classroom on Monday evening, she received a message on WhatsApp from the accused, asking her to meet him in the lab.

Petbasheerabad Inspector M Mahesh said that Venkataiah had been charged with rape, wrongful confinement and Prevention of Atrocities against SC & ST Act.

The police are presently interrogating him. According to the police, when she went to the lab, he closed the doors and forced himself on her. Even as she tried to resist, he overpowered her. Though she raised an alarm, it went unheard as most of the students had already left the college by then.

After the incident, the victim rushed home and informed her parents. They approached Petbasheerabad police on Tuesday afternoon. Police recorded her statement and sent her for medical examination.
The police said that Venkataiah has been working in the geology department for last three years. Recently he was made in-charge of the lab. It was also found that in the past too, he made advances towards the victim, but she ignored them.

She told police that accused would stare at her continuously and make some gestures. But she ignored him all the time.

Police are now probing if he had misbehaved with any other student in the past. They are also verifying the footage from the CCTV cameras installed on the campus for further clues.

Accused messaged victim on WhatsApp
According to police, the accused sent a WhatsApp message to the 19-year-old victim, asking her to meet him in the laboratory.  
When she went to the lab, he closed the doors and forced himself on her. Even as she tried to resist, he overpowered her. Though she raised an alarm, it went unheard as most of the students had already left the college by then

