Siddipet Medical College junior doctors threatened with hostel eviction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident that has come to light on Tuesday, the principal of Siddipet Medical College had reportedly made a few students sign an undertaking at the time of their admissions which threatens them with eviction from hostels if they raise complaints against the institute. The authorities are now using this agreement to dissuade students from complaining or protesting against the college hostel authorities.

The students further alleged that the college authorities had failed a few students as an arm-twisting tactic.

The students of the newly set up medical college have been boycotting classes for the past three days in protest against contaminated drinking water and lack of basic infrastructure in their hostels.

The copy of the said undertaking, as received by Express, reads, “I, *student’s name* , studying in 1st clinical semester at Govt. Medical College, Siddipet, wants to stay in Hostel. I hereby give my undertaking that, I will be obedient/obey the rules and regulations of Hostel. In future I will not give any room of complaints from my side and I am fully aware that if there are any complaints, my hostel accommodation will be forfeited. This undertaking is given with my full wish and will, If any faults are noticed by me I may be forfeited from the hostel. [sic]”

Meanwhile, a student, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We are asking for our basic rights as students. The water purifiers do not work properly. We are forced to drink contaminated water. This is affecting our health adversely. Additionally, there is an acute lack of infrastructure, such as a well-stocked library, playgrounds or open area for physical activities. The student’s mess is in a pathetic state and is serving bad-quality food. The winter is approaching, and certain hostels require geysers, and other miscellaneous items. We also need a college-sponsored transport facility.”

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) has written to Health Minister Eatala Rajender, requesting an inquiry into the matter. They have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from December 28, if the matter was not resolved.

Routine undertaking, says principal

Reacting to the incident, the principal of the college said that every students had to sign the ‘routine undertaking’ before joining the hostel. “The agreement is purely an official document,” she said.