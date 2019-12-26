Art, social media have become the voice of Secunderabad Cantonment residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Art and social media have become the face of people’s protests in Secunderabad Cantonment area. As the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) elections are approaching, many residents and artists belonging to the area are now utilising the social media platform to express their woes and opinion.There are a plethora of issues that bog the residents of SCB, including water crises all throughout the year, potholes ridden roads and closures of roads. Time and again residents have raised their voice against these issues but to no avail, claim most of the residents.

In an attempt to raise their voice against official apathy, many residents are utilising art and social media now.CS Chandrasekhar, secretary of the Federation of North-eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS), has come forward is now raising the issues faced by the people through caricatures and sketches and has made them available for the public to be used as a form of protest. Speaking to Express, he said: “Art is my tool to protest.We have been raising these issues but the officials have turned a blind eye on them. So, now I am using my art to reach out to the officials.”

On social media, there are several active residents’ associations. One of the most active among them is the Twitter handle, New Bolarum Colonies Secunderabad Telangana and Greensainikpuri who regularly share issues concerning SCB areas and tag ministers and officials to draw their attention.