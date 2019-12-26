Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Bullet girl’ case: Cops trace call data of parents, suspects

Days after the Punjagutta police registered a case, four teams, including Task Force sleuths are trying to work out where exactly the girl was shot at. 

Published: 26th December 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting

For representational purposes

By MAREEDU MOULI
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the bizarre incident of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) doctors finding a bullet lodged in the back of a 19-year-old girl, when she came with a complaint of severe back-pain, police are still probing as to why the family is so tight-lipped. Police have collected the call data of the “bullet girl”, Asma Begum’s parents. 

Days after the Punjagutta police registered a case, four teams, including Task Force sleuths are trying to work out where exactly the girl was shot at. It is believed that the 19-year-old was injured when someone opened fire at a farmhouse party where she was working as a house-help.     

“We questioned the girl and her parents but the parents say they are unaware of any such incident. We have started to probe the case from different angles by collecting call data of the girl’s parents and keeping a vigil on suspects,” said a police official. 

Parents under pressure, suspect cops
In the investigation so far, police believe that the persons who opened fire are pressurising the girl and her parents to conceal the incident which may have taken place one-and-a-half years ago. 
“We collected the call data of parents and suspects. Based on it, we have initiated a probe,” said a police official.  

Parents’ background
During the investigation, the police and Task Force sleuths collected details of the girl’s parents such as where they used to stay, their jobs, neighbours, relatives and close friends. A preliminary probe found that the family is economically backward and was working in a function hall. 

Local doctor
The police are said to have obtained information that a local doctor had provided medical assistance when the girl suffered the bullet injury. However, the doctor has since changed his residence. 
 

TAGS
Bullet girl
India Matters
