Engineering college rape victim put off going to cops, wary of taboo

According to sources, the rape-accused M Venkataiah, Assistant Professor in the college and lab in-charge, befriended the victim a few days after she joined the institute.

Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

HYDERABAD:  Fearing societal taboo, the 19-year-old engineering student who was raped by her teacher in the Malla Reddy Engineering College on Monday, did not report the crime the same day, say police. She was too scared to dial 100 or approach senior management in the college as she was afraid of social censure. The victim mustered courage to report the crime only on Tuesday, with the help of her family.

According to sources, the rape-accused M Venkataiah, Assistant Professor in the college and lab in-charge, befriended the victim a few days after she joined the institute. Acting on the complaint, the Petbasheerabad police arrested the accused, who confessed to the crime on Wednesday. The victim used to talk to the Assistant Professor as she felt he was gentlemanly. They used to chat on WhatsApp.

On Monday, at around 4 pm, Venkataiah reportedly sent the victim a message asking for help in carrying some lab apparatus, before she left for her hostel. As soon as the victim entered the lab, he latched the door from inside and sexually assaluted her. 

“The victim was shell-shocked after the incident and mustered the courage to tell her family members, who live in Karimnagar district, only  much later. On Tuesday morning, a complaint was lodged by the family after they reached the city,” said a police officer investigating the case. 

