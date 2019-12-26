Home Cities Hyderabad

Heritage mosque in frail shape due to financial crisis

The 450-year-old Masjid-e-Qutub Shahi require around `25 lakh for repair works

Masjid-e-Qutub Shahi, one of the oldest masjids in Telangana, located on the Golconda Road at Langar Houz in Hyderabad in a dilapidated condition as no renovation works have been taken up due to fund crunches | Sathya keerthi

By Aihik Sur
HYDERABAD:  The 450-year-old Masjid-e-Qutub Shahi in Langer Houz which is in dire need of repairs has been enveloped in scaffolding for the last one-and-a-half months. It awaits funds of Rs 25 lakh for restoration, which though sanctioned, is yet to be released by the State government. The mosque which is located on Golconda Road is constructed in traditional Qutub Shahi style with small turrets, heavy stucco ornamental work and jali latticed screens. 

Although a major portion of the mosque has been engulfed with modern concrete extensions, the original part of the structure still remains intact. However, its condition is dilapidated. Abdul Bari, in-charge at the mosque, said, “Everyday a portion of the mosque crumbles down. The lime plaster, with which it is made, is dead. It needs urgent repair.” Lime plaster, the material which heritage structures are usually built with, has a lifespan of about 200 years. 

The Rs 25 lakh expense is being split in half between State Minorities Finance Commission and the Heritage Telangana Department. While Minorities Finance Commission do not have funds to release right now, discussions with Heritage Telangana has not borne fruit either, said Bari. “Finance Commission officials had assured me that the issue would be raised when the State Assembly was in session.

We also had a discussion with Heritage Telangana’s Deputy Director, who said that the tender for the restoration was put out,” he said. Bari added that during the tenure of NL Visalatachy as the Director of Heritage Telangana, a tender had been released and a contractor had been appointed. However, he said that the deal lapsed and there has been no progress since then.

