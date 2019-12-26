Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority announces LRS Mela

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To process the pending Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will conduct an LRS Mela between December 27 and 30. The mela is being organised by the HMDA to give maximum opportunity to the LRS applicants for clearing their pending files and it will be held at HMDA head office, Tarnaka, between 2 and 6 pm from Friday onwards. The LRS drive that was conducted between December 17 and 20 has received a tremendous response, the HMDA said in a release on Wednesday.