Pallavi Model School looks back at 25-year-old journey

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally, looked back at the 25 magnificent years of its journey on earlier this week at Shilpa Kala Vedika in the city.

The founder and school and chairman M. Komaraiah explained the growth of the institution over a period of 25 years with more than 10,000students, 700 teachers and more than 300 other supporting staff. He shared his humble beginnings and dreams and was happy to see fruits today.

He felicitated teachers who completed 20 years and retired teachers and other staff and attributed his success to their dedication. The cultural programme presented was the highlight of the day showcasing the journey of India and Pallavi through years of invasions and struggles ; yet retaining the Indian tradition and culture emerging as leaders in the world.

Art gallery exhibits about the school’s milestones was also impressive. Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Malla Reddy, Member of Parliament from Chevella were the chief guests of the day while Dr Ranjeeth Reddy, Gopala Krishna, IAS, singe r Sr i r ama Chandra and Indian Idol 5 winner, Vishu Reddy, celebrity sketch artist Dr. Harsha also took part in the event.