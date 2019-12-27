Home Cities Hyderabad

3% drop in Hyderabad crime rate, dowry deaths up by 11%

The cases of rioting, robberies, crime against women have no significant change between 2018 and 2019. 

Published: 27th December 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

City Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar along with other officers during the annual media conference at Koti Womens’ College in Hyderabad on Thursday.

City Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar along with other officers during the annual media conference at Koti Womens’ College in Hyderabad on Thursday. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the overall crime rate in Hyderabad city has registered a 3 per cent drop in 2019, cases of dowry deaths, outraging modesty of women have been gone up by 11 and 21 per cent respectively.The cases of rioting, robberies, crime against women have no significant change between 2018 and 2019.  However, crime against women witnessed a slight increase with 2,305 cases reported this year as against 2,286 in 2018.

Presenting the annual crime report, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said here on Thursday  that a total of 15,598 cases were registered in 2019 as against 16,084 cases registered the previous year.  The reports indicated that the overall crime rate has been gone down by three per cent in the city.
The statistics indicate 30 per cent reduction in chain snatching, 2 per cent reduction in property offences and bodily offenses by 9 per cent, Anjani Kumar said.

He attributed the decrease in crime rate to measures including initiation of Preventive Detention (PD) Act, continuous criminal tracking system, intensive patrolling of patrol cars and blue colts, undertaking regular search operations.

As far as activities of outlawed Maoists, the Police Commissioner said that there was no trace of Maoist activities in the State. ‘’The inputs we received from Intelligence sources is that Maoist movements are being reported in areas bordering Chhattishgarh and Maharashtra,’’ he said.

Anjani Kumar said property crime detection is 58 per cent and recovery is 61 per cent despite the fact that there are 34 per cent vacancies in the Hyderabad city police.

Explaining future plans, the Police Commissioner said with focus on empowering citizens, police would start registering petty cases and FIRs.  Police would conduct audit of public spaces by identifying hotspots, conducting root cause analysis and thereby taking remedial measures for making the city safer for women. Over 1,400 cyber crime cases were registered in the city this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad crime rate down
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp