Home Cities Hyderabad

Biryani rules  in Hyderabad despite  diet fads 

Health consciousness not withstanding, traditional dum biryani is as popular as ever, while a few take to healthier variations

Published: 27th December 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Biryani is a dish for all seasons and reasons, and this fact was confirmed yet again in a recent survey done by a food delivery app which revealed that Indians ordered 95 biryanis per minute on an average, or 1.6 biryanis every second in 2019. Biryani is the most common first order by new users on Swiggy, says the company’s ‘StatEATistics’ report on India’s food ordering habits. In fact, this is the third year in a row that biryani emerged the most-ordered dish.

If we are talking about biryani, can Hyderabad be far behind? Despite the emergence of a new globally-known Hitech city and other developments over the years, biryani remains the most enduring symbol of Hyderabad. One might expect that in this age when lifestyle diseases are rampant and people are more health conscious, this rice and meat dish will see a dip in its popularity. However, the sales continue just as ever here where biryani is everyone’s bae.

Omer Aziz, manager at Nayaab Hotel in Old City, says: “Biryani is not an unhealthy dish per se. It will affect your health only if it is made in an unhygienic way. In most of the hotels in the city, it is made fresh nearly every half-an-hour as sales are high. In our restaurant, the meat is of good quality as the animals are slaughtered here. To make one handi of biryani which serves 30 members, we use 150-200 gm of oil, which is a very reasonable quantity. In fact, you might end up using more oil if you are making the same quantity at home.”

Talking about the popularity of the dish, he says: “You might say that the locals are not very crazy about the dish, but sales are driven by people who have come from other parts of the country and made this city their home. Also, the process of making Hyderabadi biryani makes it a unique one.”Echoing his thoughts, Amair, manager at Grand Hotel in Abids, says “Many of the biryani versions sold all over the country is actually pulav, and not biryani.

The real one is cooked by layering meat and rice, and then putting them on dum. Before that, the meat is marinated in curd and spices for nearly two hours so that it becomes soft and soaks in the flavours. There is no chance of the dish turning oily as every ingredient which goes into the dish is measured before hand. We have women here who grind the red chillies as the chilli powder we get in the market is mostly adulterated. Also, eating biryani will harm you only if they are mixing taste powder (monosodium glutamate) in it.”

Javed, the munshi at Hotel Shadab, informs: “We have been using the same recipe since this hotel was established 32 years ago, and I have never seen the sales waver. A handi, which has 5 kg mutton and 7 kg rice, gets emptied every 15 minutes here.” A few eateries in the city, however, are offering biryani sans grain for consumers watching their weight. Fabcafe, located at the Fabindia store at Jubilee Hills, is one of them. Says Rivanjali, marketing manager of the cafe, “We have keto biryani which is made of cauliflower rice and chicken. In the vegetarian version, chicken is replaced by jackfruit. This is a grain-free, and hence a carb-free biryani. We also serve a Kathal Quinoa Biryani. They are very light on the stomach and we have received good response to them.”

The newly-opened Orka Cafe too offers brown rice biryani. Brown rice is said to be healthier than white rice as it has more micro-nutrients and fibre. Software professional Tanushree Singh says: “I am on a no-rice diet, but biryani makes me go weak in the knees. So I indulge in it on my cheat days.” 
Traditional or new-age, as long as it’s biryani, Hyderabad says yes.

  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @kakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp