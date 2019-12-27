City-based women artists showcase their creations

ANKITAMKHERJEE By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : An online platform for women artists, DailyDesignist, is holding an exhibition ‘All About Arts’ at Taj Krishna in the city. The AI-equipped platform helps women artists to showcase and sell their original artworks online. Citybased artists T Sujatha, Vineeta Sharma, Madhurima Devi Dasi and others are showc a s i n g t h e i r creations. Chhavi Singh, CEO of DailyDesignist said, “I founded this platform in April.

Till date, 100+ artists across the world have registered on the platform to display their artworks. Interestingly, art is still considered a male-dominated industry. Few women artists take part and have their works showcased in art galleries and museums across the globe. Through this platform, women can reach out to many people, and in a way, it helps empower them.” The exhibition ends on December 29.