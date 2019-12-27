Engineering students trained in AI get better pay: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Engineering students from Hyderabad who are trained in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are paid much higher than their counterparts who come from traditional engineering backgrounds, according to a study on the Indian AI industry by edtech company - Great Learning.

Students with AI background get a starting salary of Rs 7 lakh per annum, as opposed to Rs 3.5 lakh per annum for traditional engineering students. The sectors in which these students have found jobs include IT and consulting, the report said. Among companies who have hired the most, HSBC, Genpact, DXC Technology, RBS and LatentView Analytics have the top hirers for those with AI training.

The core skills that companies are seeking include Statistics, Machine-Learning basics, Python, SQL and Tableau.

The State government is all set to officially declare 2020 as the ‘Year of AI’ on January 2, with officials stating that facilities such as Centre of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence are on the anvil as part of the initiative.