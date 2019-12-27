Home Cities Hyderabad

From no-touch vada batter to pre-made coffee decoction

 Think homemade breakfast and you think of freshly fermented, healthy batter at home.

Published: 27th December 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 11:28 AM

By Sumit Kumar Jha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Think homemade breakfast and you think of freshly fermented, healthy batter at home.  It all sounds great until you realise it means buying ingredients, cleaning and drying it followed by grinding and preserving it. The process takes time and energy. What if you can get readymade batter in a packet, which can be preserved for a few days,  is cost-effective and has no chemicals or preservatives? ID fresh food  says it makes a batter which tick all the boxes mentioned above.

Available in most supermarkets and general stores, ID Fresh Food (ID stands for Idly and Dosa) was started in 2005 by an IIM alumnus PC Musthafa. It has been  in the Hyderabad market since 2011. The company manufactures batter and dough for  idly, dosa, parotas, chapatis, vada and even coffee decoction. The products have a shelf-life of six days while coffee decoction has an eight-month window .“We position our product range as assistants to the home-makers. We want to replicate the food made in our kitchens, by keeping it natural and authentic, just like the way our mothers make.” says A Venkata Rajesh, Regional Partner in Hyderabad. 

The company has evolved itself with new products every time. Coffee decoction finds takers in bachelors who don’t want to go through the effort of buying a coffee filter, yet don’t want to miss out on the flavours they are used to, back home, he adds. Talking about the manufacturing vada batter, Rajesh says, “Innovation, it’s all about simplicity, understanding people, solving the problem and most importantly common sense.

“We started producing vada batter by understanding the people’s problem – which is essentially the shape of the vada. We packed it innovatively in such a way that users can use simply squirt the batter directly into the oil without even having to touch it with the hand.” The company also provides an organic option to the customers. It has a range of organic product for idly, dosa, both wheat and Malabar parata and rice rava idly. The company sells 60,000 kg of batter daily. Singles and busy working people form their customer base. 

