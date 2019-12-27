Hawk Eye app downloaded by 12 lakh people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official! The number of Hawk Eye users have increased after the mobile application was made available. The downloads are a whopping 12,82,605 and still ticking.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that they received a total posts of 9,474 from the users in connection with different issues in 2019. “We received 5,902 complaints on traffic by Hawk Eye, happening crime — 2,531, crime against women— 425, violations by police — 248, good work by police 76, suggestions for better policing 292. Based on the Hawk Eye posts, we have registered 22 FIRs, 18 petty cases,” the police commissioner said. Similarly, people used social media such as facebook, WhatsApp and twitter in lodging complaint with police.