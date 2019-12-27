Home Cities Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad researchers unravel protein that repairs damaged DNA

A long molecule that holds all our genetic code, DNA, is also the blueprint of the life form. Any damage to the DNA can cause a range of diseases and mutations.

Published: 27th December 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

DNA, Chromosomes

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has discovered the working of a protein that repairs damaged Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) in the body. A long molecule that holds all our genetic code, DNA, is also the blueprint of the life form. Any damage to the DNA can cause a range of diseases and mutations. Due to its utmost importance, nature has evolved techniques to not only protect the DNA, but also repair it to an extent. In humans, one such repair mechanism involves activation of a special class of proteins called ‘DNA repair proteins’.

While efforts are being made by researchers and scientists all across the globe to understand how these repair proteins work, in a remarkable achievement, the researchers at IIT-H have discovered the mechanism of action of a protein called, alkB homolog 3 (ALKBH3) that repairs damaged DNA.
Dr Anindya Roy, associate professor, department of biotechnology, who headed the research team says that the retention of DNA integrity is  essential for proper function and survival of all organisms. “Protection of DNA is daunting because of the possibility of damage by external sources and the intrinsic instability of DNA itself,” he claims.

Stating that the research will have many benefits, he said, “The knowledge gained from our studies might, in the long term, be beneficial from a cancer therapeutic perspective,” he said. The IIT-H team collaborated with Arun Goyal of IIT Guwahati in the project funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The results have been published in the journal ‘Nucleic Acid Research’ by the duo along with researchers Monisha Mohan, Deepa Akola and Arun Dhillon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
damaged DNA repair
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp