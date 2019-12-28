Hoodwinking police, drug peddlers trying to make hay at New Year parties

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: As the hotels and pubs are getting ready for the high voltage New Year’s Eve celebrations, drug peddlers too are trying to sneak in with their contraband to add an extra dimension to the festivity.According to sources in the police department, the drugs peddlers are smuggling in drugs into the city through various means of transportation with an intent to avoid to the law enforcement agencies’ scanner.

On Thursday, Rachakonda police busted a drug racket, and seized 150 grams of heroin and 2 kgs of marijuana packed in small packs. The smugglers procured the banned narcotic drugs of cocaine, heroin, MDMA, ganja from Rajasthan.The police have estimated the value of the seized contraband to be nearly `15 lakh. Interestingly, two of the three accused who were caught had no previous criminal record, police said. The drug peddlers are introducing new faces, and using new mode of transportation to avoid being caught, they said.

Using students

The officer added that the drug suppliers are using unemployed youth and students for illegal business. He also said that vigil has been intensified to nab the wrongdoers. The police are scanning contacts of those who were caught in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases to find the consumers and suppliers.

During the sensational Tollywood drugs case, it was revealed that drug dealers depended on courier and parcel services for transportation of drugs. The police are requesting the cooperation of the civilians to tip-off on the information on drug abuse.The problem the authorities face is that overtime customers turn the smugglers, supplying the contraband to freshers.

“As more freshers come into play, it becomes difficult to know who is the consumer and who is the supplier,” the police said.In fact, the Act does not differentiate between the consumer and supplier but the police take a lenient view of the consumer but take action against the supplier.