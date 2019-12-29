21-year-old held for harassing minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cybercrime police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old person who got in touch with a minor girl, while playing online game PubG, for allegedly collecting her pictures and blackmailing to post them on social media. The accused person has been identified as Mohammed Salman, a resident of Nampally. According to information, he was later sent to judicial remand.

The police say that the accused used to work at a private company and had recently left his job.

Cyber crime station inspector N Mohan Rao told the media that the parents of the minor girl approached them recently and lodged a complaint in which they stated that Salman came in contact with their minor daughter while playing PubG game.

Later, the duo exchanged mobile numbers and started chatting on WhatsApp. During their chat, Salman collected pictures of the minor from her and then started talking to her inappropriately. As the victim denied his request for sexual relationship, Salman threatened the victim saying that he will post the pictures on social media by creating fake accounts under the name of victim. Upset over the incident, the victim informed the incident to her parents. The cops have also seized the accused person’s mobile phone.