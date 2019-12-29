Harish stunned as Class X kids unable to recite tables

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao expressed his displeasure on Saturday when Class X students of Kandi Government High School in Sangareddy mandal were unable to correctly spell out their teachers’ names or recite multiplication tables. Harish chastised the teachers for the bad condition of students’ learning. Incidentally, IIT-H is also located in Kandi.

On Saturday, Harish started from Hyderabad to attend Palle Pragathi preparatory meeting in Sangareddy and on the way he inspected the TRS District Office building in Kandi mandal headquarters. Later, the minister made a sudden visit to Kandi Government High School on the way to Sangareddy. He went to the Class X classroom and quizzed the students on various subjects.

Harish asked the students to recite multiplication tables of 12 and 13. Not a single student was able to recite the table and students told the minister that their teacher has taught tables only from one to 10, for which the minister expressed displeasure. Later, Harish asked four students to write the names of their teachers on the blackboard in Telugu. Of them, three students could not write the correct spelling and only one student was able to write the names in Telugu, Hindi and English. Later, the minister asked a few general knowledge questions such as what is the capital of our country. However, the students could not give correct answers.

Earlier, the minister had asked the teachers the pass percentage of Class X, to which teachers replied that it was 100 per cent. The minister asked the teacher that how was it possible for all students to pass their Class X when the condition of their learning was so poor. He further asked the teachers how could the students appear for competitive exams when they cannot pass their Class X exams. Locals say that when the situation of Kandi mandal, which is five kilometres away from district headquarters, is such, the condition of interior villages cannot be predicted.