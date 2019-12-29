Woman motorist takes to Twitter to vent ire on traffic cop

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman motorist approached the Cyberabad police on Twitter on Friday and complained that a few traffic policemen at Madhapur had behaved with her inappropriately. The woman, who was challaned for an improper license plate on her scooter, questioned the policeman on why they were not issuing challans to other bikers that were violating rules.

This was followed by an argument, after which she tried to click pictures of the policemen. One of them challaned her to “do whatever she can.” The said policeman was identified as Homeguard Praveen deputed to Madhapur Traffic police station. Officials told Express that action will be initiated against him. The woman took to Twitter on Friday as soon as the incident happened at Parvath Nagar X roads under the limits of Madhapur traffic police station.

She explained that she was on her scooter, when she was stopped by traffic police. After they issued a challan to her, she paid the fine. She also noticed that they did not stop other bikers who were riding without a helmet and questioned the police. As she began questioning them, the police started recording her actions. She also took out her mobile phone to click their pictures. One of the personnel got angry with that and made a mocking face at her. She wrote that she has sent the pictures of the home guard to the Cyberabad police WhatsApp helpline number.