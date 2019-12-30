Car overturns on flyover, driver hurt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A young man was injured when the car he was driving overturned on the busy Moosapet flyover in the wee hours of Sunday. The driver was identified as K Karthik.

According to police, K Karthik (21), a resident of Motinagar, near Erragadda was returning home in a car. He was driving from Kukatpally towards Erragadda. While driving on Moosapet flyover, he lost control of the car, due to which it hit the median and toppled.

While the vehicle was badly damaged, Karthik sustained injuries. Passers-by noticed the accident and alerted police, after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital. While Karthik is recovering at the hospital, police registered a case and started investigation.