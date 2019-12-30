Preparation of municipal electoral rolls starts today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The process for preparation and publication of electoral rolls for the forthcoming municipal elections will begin from Monday at 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations. The elections are on January 22, 2020.

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has set January 4 as the date for publication of photo electoral rolls of all the wards.

The process includes preparation of draft photo electoral rolls, duly indicating the ward and also its display for inspection by general public at notified places by December 30, 2019.Receipt of objections if any on re-arrangement of urban assembly voters into ward-wise photo electoral rolls of ULBs concerned is between December 31, 2019 to January 2.

District Collectors will meet with representatives of political parties at district level on December 31. At the ULB level, concerned commissioners of municipalities and municipal corporations will hold the meeting on January 1. The date for disposal of objections by Commissioners is January 3.