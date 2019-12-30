Home Cities Hyderabad

West Hyderabad to be dotted with highrises

A 36-floor building to come up in Khajaguda, 30-floor residential complex in Nanakramguda

Published: 30th December 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

building, tall building

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come 2020 and the western parts of Greater Hyderabad would be dotted with a large number of skyscrapers. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has granted building permissions up to 36 floors in this area.     

A highrise commercial building is all set to come up at Khajaguda (5,43,078.47 sq.mt), with 36 floors. In Gopanpally, a high-rise residential apartment complex, consisting of six blocks with 30 floors each has been sanctioned. It will have 1,216 units in all.

Hyderabad is witnessing a construction boom in the commercial and residential sector. This can be gauged by the number of building permissions sanctioned by the GHMC Town Planning wing this year. The planning department collected a record amount of `986 crore in 2019 by issuing 16,801 building permissions. It is expected to cross `1,000 crore mark by December 31.

A major highlight this year is that permission was sanctioned to seven skyscraper commercial buildings of 20 plus floors each. The high-rise commercial building at Khajaguda will have two blocks. The Tower-A will have 34 floors and Tower-B, 36. Another high-rise commercial building (shops and offices) at Nanakramguda will stand 27 floors tall, with a built up space of 29,432,34 sq.mts.

These building permissions boosted the revenues of the GHMC by about `220 crore. After property tax (`1,500 crore), building fees bring in the most revenue for GHMC.  Of the 16,801 building permissions granted in 2019, 15,565 are for residential properties and 236, commercial.

The highest number of residential building permissions were given at GHMC Circles which are about 14,663 followed by Zonal offices (1,415) which include both residential and commercial and 723 at GHMC office both residential and commercial permissions.

Nearly 1,902 residential apartment building permissions were issued with a total built up space of 63,49,766 square metres with total dwelling units of 37,328 flats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC Greater Hyderabad
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp