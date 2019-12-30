West Hyderabad to be dotted with highrises

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come 2020 and the western parts of Greater Hyderabad would be dotted with a large number of skyscrapers. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has granted building permissions up to 36 floors in this area.

A highrise commercial building is all set to come up at Khajaguda (5,43,078.47 sq.mt), with 36 floors. In Gopanpally, a high-rise residential apartment complex, consisting of six blocks with 30 floors each has been sanctioned. It will have 1,216 units in all.

Hyderabad is witnessing a construction boom in the commercial and residential sector. This can be gauged by the number of building permissions sanctioned by the GHMC Town Planning wing this year. The planning department collected a record amount of `986 crore in 2019 by issuing 16,801 building permissions. It is expected to cross `1,000 crore mark by December 31.

A major highlight this year is that permission was sanctioned to seven skyscraper commercial buildings of 20 plus floors each. The high-rise commercial building at Khajaguda will have two blocks. The Tower-A will have 34 floors and Tower-B, 36. Another high-rise commercial building (shops and offices) at Nanakramguda will stand 27 floors tall, with a built up space of 29,432,34 sq.mts.

These building permissions boosted the revenues of the GHMC by about `220 crore. After property tax (`1,500 crore), building fees bring in the most revenue for GHMC. Of the 16,801 building permissions granted in 2019, 15,565 are for residential properties and 236, commercial.

The highest number of residential building permissions were given at GHMC Circles which are about 14,663 followed by Zonal offices (1,415) which include both residential and commercial and 723 at GHMC office both residential and commercial permissions.

Nearly 1,902 residential apartment building permissions were issued with a total built up space of 63,49,766 square metres with total dwelling units of 37,328 flats.