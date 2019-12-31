Home Cities Hyderabad

Flyovers to be shut, traffic restrictions in place for New Year celebrations in Hyderabad

 The Hyderabad Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the city in view of New Year celebrations on December 31 to January 1 for the vehicular traffic around the Hussain Sagar lake. 

Published: 31st December 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic jams are a bane for commuters and the recent plan to integrate various transport systems could be the ideal solution |

For representational purposes (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the city in view of New Year celebrations on December 31 to January 1 for the vehicular traffic around the Hussain Sagar lake. 
Vehicular traffic coming from the VV Statue towards Necklace Road and NTR Marg will be diverted at the VV Statue towards Khairatabad and Rajbhavan Road. Traffic coming from BRK Bhavan towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Telugu Tally Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Lakadikapul, Ayodhya.

Vehicular traffic coming from Liberty junction will not be allowed towards Upper Tankbund, and commuters are advised to take left at Ambedkar statue, Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi and other alternate roads.Traffic coming from Khairatabad Market towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Khairatabad (Bada Ganesh) towards Sensation Theater, Rajdoot lane, and Lakdikapul.

The Mint compound lane adjacent to Secretariat will be closed for general vehicular traffic. Vehicles coming in from Nallagutta Railway Bridge will not be allowed towards Sanjeevaiah Park and Necklace Road and will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan or Ministers Road.Vehicles from Secunderabad will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda cross roads, Lower Tankbund, Kattamaisamma Temple, left turn and Ashok Nagar, and RTC cross Roads.

Except the Begumpet Flyover, all other flyovers, will be closed for Traffic on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Travel buses, lorries and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad city limits till 2 am on January 1.The Hyderabad traffic police will undertake extensive checks to curb drunken driving, rash and negligent driving, over speeding, triple riding on two wheelers and other traffic violations in the interest of safety public order. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad New Year celebrations traffic
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp