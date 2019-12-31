Flyovers to be shut, traffic restrictions in place for New Year celebrations in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the city in view of New Year celebrations on December 31 to January 1 for the vehicular traffic around the Hussain Sagar lake.

Vehicular traffic coming from the VV Statue towards Necklace Road and NTR Marg will be diverted at the VV Statue towards Khairatabad and Rajbhavan Road. Traffic coming from BRK Bhavan towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Telugu Tally Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Lakadikapul, Ayodhya.

Vehicular traffic coming from Liberty junction will not be allowed towards Upper Tankbund, and commuters are advised to take left at Ambedkar statue, Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi and other alternate roads.Traffic coming from Khairatabad Market towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Khairatabad (Bada Ganesh) towards Sensation Theater, Rajdoot lane, and Lakdikapul.

The Mint compound lane adjacent to Secretariat will be closed for general vehicular traffic. Vehicles coming in from Nallagutta Railway Bridge will not be allowed towards Sanjeevaiah Park and Necklace Road and will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan or Ministers Road.Vehicles from Secunderabad will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda cross roads, Lower Tankbund, Kattamaisamma Temple, left turn and Ashok Nagar, and RTC cross Roads.

Except the Begumpet Flyover, all other flyovers, will be closed for Traffic on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Travel buses, lorries and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad city limits till 2 am on January 1.The Hyderabad traffic police will undertake extensive checks to curb drunken driving, rash and negligent driving, over speeding, triple riding on two wheelers and other traffic violations in the interest of safety public order.