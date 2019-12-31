Home Cities Hyderabad

Healing via painting

Art on a canvas is a great medium for those who want to express their thoughts.

Published: 31st December 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

The theme of the workshop was ‘Expression Artistique’.

The theme of the workshop was ‘Expression Artistique’.

By ANKITAMUKHERJEEART
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Art on a canvas is a great medium for those who want to express their thoughts. It can be of great value when used as a therapy for those who are struggling with mental health issues. But it takes a seasoned artist to help a person navigate through that. At her art workshop held on Saturday at Nritya Forum, city-based artist Rashida Kalangi says, “There are people who cannot pen down whatever they want to say but it’s through colours they can depict their thoughts.”

She is also the founder of Art Therapy. The workshop was divided into two sessions, one was about Art Therapy and the other focussed on abstract texture painting. Rashida shares, “In our workshop, you don’t have to know how to draw or paint. You just need to grab some colours and a canvas and start expressing it.

The theme of the workshop was ‘Expression Artistique’. It is to relive the past being in the present, so that we can welcome the New Year with an open mind.” She started organising these workshops since January 2019. “I met Surbhi in an event and got to know that she is also an artist who deals with psychological matters through painting and from then on this Art Therapy started,” shared the artist who has made Hyderabad her home after she came here from Kolkata. Around 10 participants registered for the workshop.

“Art is like a meditative process and once someone who was going through depression took to this form and I and watched her every mood and as she painted it would change accordingly. Painting helps channelize the jumbled thoughts in a way,” shared Rashida. In the second part of the workshop, participants got to use plastic bottle caps, sponge pieces and other items which cannot be used in paintings and one made a masterpiece out of it. “We get participants who cannot even draw a straight line, so they opt for abstract texture painting, because here you can draw anything using colour and that can be a piece of art. Eventually, it is all about expressions” she ends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp