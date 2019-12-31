Tales of grit and determination

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Nearly 40 differently abled individuals showcased their talent at an event held at Ravi Narayan Reddy Auditorium, MLA Colony in the city on Saturday. Member of Rajya Sabha TG Venkatesh took part as the chief guest. The ‘Divya Heroes’ added colour to an evening to express their ideas about equality, accessibility and rights. Ramp walk, ‘Malkhamb’ and other stunts were also performed. A participant Bajrang Nehra said, “These events offer us a way to change the social fabric through our potential.” The event was held by Narayan Seva Sansthan charity organisation.