Tipsy? You can still board Hyderabad Metro tonight 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro will allow passengers who have consumed alcohol as part of celebrations to board its trains on New Year’s eve. The services will be available until the wee hours. The last trains will depart from stations at 1 am, and reach respective terminal destinations by 2 am.

Speaking to Express, NVS Reddy, Managing Director of HMRL, said, “The security will definitely be increased. We will allow people who have consumed alcohol only if they are sober and not heavily intoxicated. If people create nuisance on the Metro, they will be immediately de-boarded by security.” However, it hasn’t been decided if the ‘ladies section’ in each train will be expanded or not for the convenience of women travelling alone.