Traffic diversions for Numaish

HYDERABAD: In view of the 80th All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) to be held at the Exhibition Grounds at Nampally, police have imposed traffic restrictions from January 1, 2020 to February 15, 2020 from 4 pm to midnight till the exhibition ends. Buses and heavy vehicles coming from SA Bazaar, and Jambagh towards Nampally will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids. Buses and vehicles from Police Control Room and Basheer Bagh will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.
