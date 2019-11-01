Hyderabad auto driver divorces wife pronouncing triple talaq for having uneven teeth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over his newly married wife having uneven teeth, an auto driver allegedly divorced her by pronouncing triple Talaq at Moula Ali in Hyderabad. After a complaint by the wife, Kushaiguda police registered a case against the husband Md Mustafa under Triple Talag Act and IPC.

Md Mustafa, a resident of Rajendranagar, married on June 27, 2019. Though his wife's family gave him Ra 5 lakh cash and household articles as dowry, Mustafa and his parents started demanding additional dowry.

During the time of the wedding, Mustafa had claimed that he owned a clothing store but the girl's family later found out that he was an auto driver.

Meanwhile, Mustafa one day complained that his wife had uneven teeth and he does not like

her.

Unable to bear the torture, the wife came to her parents at Moula Ali a week ago. Three days ago, Mustafa went to her and pronounced talaq thrice and went away.

The wife then approached Kushaiguda police and lodged a complaint against her husband.